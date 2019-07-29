As Hcp (HCP) Valuation Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Its Holding; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Upped Its Holding

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 1,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 26,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 50,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 1.73 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,300 are owned by Glenmede Na. Pitcairn has 9,564 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.49% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 87,581 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 491 shares. Scotia Capital reported 1,782 shares. 90 are held by Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability. Qs Invsts Llc reported 5,162 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 450 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virtu Lc holds 1,247 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 162,644 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Murphy Capital reported 2,795 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,116 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 335 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 397,230 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL. On Monday, February 4 the insider GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,278 shares to 106,947 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 445,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 18,358 shares to 48,927 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 14,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,546 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil And Gas Corp.

