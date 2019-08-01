As Hcp (HCP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased by $543,120 Its Holding; Long Road Investment Counsel Stake In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Raised

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 18,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48M shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 3.24 million shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,799 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers. Pettyjohn Wood White accumulated 56,633 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability reported 9,673 shares. Illinois-based Alley Lc has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowmark Colorado Lc invested in 0.01% or 8,360 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Business Fincl Serv Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,180 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). King Luther Cap accumulated 0.98% or 920,850 shares. The New York-based Family Mgmt Corp has invested 1.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Financial In stated it has 4,679 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap reported 896,246 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt stated it has 932,087 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc reported 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.03% or 42,961 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Gru has 0.15% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 5.03M shares. Cohen & Steers Incorporated has invested 1.23% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Optimum Advisors reported 1,500 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 110,112 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 1,006 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 428,608 shares in its portfolio. 335,702 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Ltd. Fmr Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. 33.04 million were reported by State Street Corp. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 883 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 364,265 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).