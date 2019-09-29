As Hcp (HCP) Stock Value Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Westwood Holdings Group Position in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Lifted by $3.94 Million as Shares Declined

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 316.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 737,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 970,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, up from 233,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 2.70 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 656,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 6.25M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.17M, up from 5.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 11.99M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $404.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 449,900 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 76,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,793 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Retail Bank Trust invested in 0.56% or 58,325 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 47,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,710 shares. 2.51 million were reported by Daiwa Securities Gru Inc. Security Capital Rech And Mgmt Inc accumulated 6.04% or 3.94 million shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 8.81M shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Parkside State Bank Tru owns 8,322 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 7,434 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 39,177 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.24% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Interstate Fincl Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 965 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management stated it has 6,624 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects accumulated 1,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 250 were accumulated by First Finance In. Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.64% or 59,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Miller Howard Invests New York has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ameritas Investment Partners owns 85,716 shares. 138,884 were reported by Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.03% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 43,110 shares. Tributary, Colorado-based fund reported 2.24M shares. City Hldg has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Great West Life Assurance Can has 126,590 shares. Hite Hedge Asset has 50,092 shares. Voloridge Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 224,091 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 726,071 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

