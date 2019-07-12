As Hcp (HCP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Us Has Lowered Position by $4.98 Million; Guardian Investment Management Decreased Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $531,907

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 160,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.41M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.22 million, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 499,534 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.38M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 466,507 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Co Bancorp has 16,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 7,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 47,300 were accumulated by Curbstone Fincl Management. Synovus Finance reported 13,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory stated it has 44,764 shares. The California-based Aperio Group has invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 1.57M shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 43,575 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 77,441 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 1.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 238,922 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $201.61M for 18.95 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.14 million shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $101.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Growth 50: Oh Deere Me, This Portfolio’s Income Just Keeps Plowing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP: Should You Buy This 4.8%-Yielding Healthcare REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HCP, Inc. (HCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCP Prices $650 Million of 3.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 and $650 Million of 3.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.25 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime had sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42 million.