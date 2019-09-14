As Hcp (HCP) Stock Price Rose, Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $15.54 Million; Verition Fund Management Continues to Hold Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 64.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 28,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 71,551 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 43,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.34 million shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 486 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 10,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.44 million, down from 11,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 3.74M shares traded or 32.70% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 8,978 shares. Mar Vista Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 32,333 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 217,536 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.79% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Redmond Asset Limited Liability holds 19,796 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3.60M shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.34% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stillwater Capital Limited Liability Com holds 2.68% or 111,518 shares. First Retail Bank And Tru Com Of Newtown holds 0.37% or 14,034 shares. Drexel Morgan & has 18,264 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 41,589 shares. Professional Advisory Service Inc holds 184,930 shares. First Citizens Bank And Tru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,983 shares. 264,149 are held by Roffman Miller Assocs Pa. Perigon Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 4,879 shares to 3,491 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 31,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,363 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 1,165 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 50,159 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc owns 11,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 290,648 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 1,610 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Schafer Cullen Mngmt reported 3.69 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.74% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Markston International Limited Liability reported 12,253 shares stake. Asset One Limited reported 1.31 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Interstate Bancorporation holds 965 shares. 14.18 million were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Westpac Bk holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 312,487 shares.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.