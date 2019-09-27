As Hcp (HCP) Stock Price Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Valero Energy (VLO) Market Valuation Declined, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Raised by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 165,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 5.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.95M, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 2.04 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 14,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 94,675 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11 million, up from 80,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 2.68 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 100,173 shares to 113,782 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 23,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,540 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,136 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication. 28,184 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd. Citadel Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 695,245 shares. Laffer Invests reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 62 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru holds 0.76% or 94,675 shares. Orleans Cap Management La reported 22,605 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Gideon Advisors reported 5,952 shares stake. Tcw Gru owns 10,007 shares. Renaissance Lc has 11,575 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 99,876 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kempner owns 0.55% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 9,740 shares. Motco holds 0.44% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 54,730 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,298 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 0.04% or 42,950 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Invesco Limited reported 12.66M shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Axa holds 49,577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 390,174 shares. American Century stated it has 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Guardian Life Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,377 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 965 shares. Citigroup owns 1.08M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 3.78 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15,200 shares to 38,399 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Midstream Partners L.