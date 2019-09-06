As Hcp (HCP) Shares Rose, Sun Life Financial Trimmed Stake; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Increased Position

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 23,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 46,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 70,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 220,760 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 166,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 436,142 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9,500 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 33,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 21,141 shares to 337,777 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Of Co Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $207.35 million for 20.62 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.