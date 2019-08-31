As Hcp (HCP) Share Value Rose, Washington Trust Bank Cut Stake by $461,373; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Position Maintained by Maverick Capital Ltd

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 89,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 420,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 331,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 457,446 shares traded or 17.25% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 16,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 2.42M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP)

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 71,380 shares to 404,089 shares, valued at $107.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 281,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.36M shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,702 shares to 56,843 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos holds 0.08% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Corp holds 29,160 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 10,011 shares. 2.91 million are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 163,227 shares. Regions stated it has 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Us Bank De has 46,584 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Markston International Limited Liability holds 12,253 shares. Creative Planning holds 48,070 shares. Edge Wealth Lc has 200 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 2.61 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).