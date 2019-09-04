As Hcp (HCP) Share Price Rose, Holder Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $662,658; Market Valuation Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 1.03M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 2.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 25,995 shares to 122,978 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) by 16,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,815 shares, and has risen its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI).