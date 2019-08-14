As Hcp (HCP) Share Price Rose, Aviva Plc Has Raised Stake by $1.52 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Cut Its Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 567,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 9.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.06 million, down from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 3.84M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 49,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 225,708 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 176,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 1.03M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.06 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability owns 9,415 shares. Rdl Fincl holds 0.87% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,767 shares. Moreover, Westchester Mgmt Inc has 3.63% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 105,179 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 236,619 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0.73% or 3.14M shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.41% or 444,003 shares. Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 518,183 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paw owns 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,500 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De owns 1.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,783 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Commerce Financial Bank reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.06% or 9,930 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.06 million are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. 111,171 were reported by Zevin Asset Limited Com. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 2,476 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 15,005 shares. Brookfield Asset Management accumulated 5.23M shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd reported 525,925 shares stake. Prudential Financial holds 435,926 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 93,280 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Pggm Investments has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.06% or 710,523 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.86% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 428,608 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 10,055 shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 70,269 shares to 45,490 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 52,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).