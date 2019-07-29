As Hcp (HCP) Share Price Rose, Advisory Services Network Boosted Its Holding by $721,029; William Lyon Homes (WLH) Holder Real Estate Management Services Lowered Position by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 1599.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 23,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 1,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 766,292 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 75,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,700 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 285,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in William Lyon Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 83,341 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) by 15,700 shares to 3,209 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 5,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FSTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 100 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 485,912 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Tompkins reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 44,219 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 2.69 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Of Vermont holds 61,045 shares. Assetmark holds 0.22% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 781,637 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 15,295 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 1,500 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 318,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Aew Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 4.35% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

