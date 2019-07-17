As Hcp (HCP) Market Value Rose, Green Street Investors Trimmed Its Holding; Goodhaven Capital Management Holding in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Lowered by $1.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 225,410 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 447,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 821,019 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.93M for 19.55 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 2.21M shares. Sei Invs Communications has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4,530 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 1.28M shares. Teton Advsr invested 0.12% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). The New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.24% or 23,704 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4,984 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Stifel Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 115,439 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 19,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Artisan Partners Lp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 2.37 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,667 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Clean Yield has 1.11% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 87,740 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 467,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carroll Associate invested in 0% or 1,600 shares. Asset One stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 33,137 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 45,500 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd has invested 1.43% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Raymond James Assoc holds 347,302 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.04% or 15,759 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 213,700 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 32,883 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 112,452 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).