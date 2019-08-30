As Hcp (HCP) Market Value Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Holding by $6.82 Million; Chartist Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $5.34 Million as Market Value Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 220,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.73M, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 54,968 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 3 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694.49M, down from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1795. About 221,455 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has 34,940 shares. 139,845 are held by Fjarde Ap. Moreover, Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Veritable LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.1% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 28,399 shares. Amer National Co Tx has invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 687,960 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 11.42M shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru has 0.05% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Centurylink Inv Management reported 43,410 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 3.09M shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 38,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot owns 11,010 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 916,281 shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $189.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America In (NYSE:HTA) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG) by 965 shares to 3,918 shares, valued at $493.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).