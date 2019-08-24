As Hcp (HCP) Market Valuation Rose, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Upped by $1.58 Million Its Stake; Sei Investments Company Cut Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake as Share Value Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 50,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 471,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, up from 420,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.39M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 52,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 116,089 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 168,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 13,674 shares stake. Amer Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,150 shares. Essex Serv holds 8,095 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 140 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 265 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Strs Ohio has 0.06% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 376,851 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Virtu Financial Lc has 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Contravisory Invest Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 8,539 shares. 12,520 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Cibc Asset invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Gradient Investments Limited Co has 24 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain declares $0.611 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain: An Attractive Income Play – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Blue Chip Specialty REIT On Sale With An 8% Yield: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 16,526 shares to 17,576 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 181,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,124 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 27,162 shares to 323,041 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 43,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,380 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).