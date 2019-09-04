As Hcp (HCP) Market Valuation Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Hershey Co/The (HSY) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Lowered Position by $409,488

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 96,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.22M, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.65% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 3,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 55,088 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, down from 58,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $159.93. About 914,555 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 63,290 shares to 265,029 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl by 48,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Bae Systems Plc (Adr) (BAESY).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 63,290 shares to 265,029 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl by 48,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Bae Systems Plc (Adr) (BAESY).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $210.45M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO had sold 3,100 shares worth $490,970 on Monday, August 26.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $339.56M for 24.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8,934 shares to 216,802 shares, valued at $19.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 32,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).