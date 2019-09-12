As Hcp (HCP) Market Valuation Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Lifted Position by $43.20 Million; Trust Company Of Virginia Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $3.89 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 8.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.08 million, up from 7.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 2.51M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.22M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

