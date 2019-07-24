As Hci Group (HCI) Shares Declined, Holder Foundry Partners Lowered by $2.05 Million Its Holding; Shareholder Prospector Partners Has Boosted Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stake

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hci Group Inc (HCI) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 48,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,546 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hci Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 24,125 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has risen 0.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HCI Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCI); 27/03/2018 – Sangfor HCI’s Latest Release Introduces Integrated Data Protection; 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Increases Qtrly Cash Div 7.1% to 37.5 Cents; 19/03/2018 – ADAPT Pharma® Expands Program Offering Free NARCAN® (naloxone HCI) Nasal Spray to Eligible Schools and Universities; 01/05/2018 – HCI GROUP 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $53.5M; 20/04/2018 – Sunovion Announces Health Canada Approval of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) to Treat Adolescents (13 to 17 years of age) with Bipolar Depression; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q EPS $1.14; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 11/04/2018 – HCI Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Value Colleges Releases Top 50 Best Value Interaction Design/UX/HCI Graduate Degrees for 2018

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 116,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 559,604 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 442,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 351,093 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 12,850 shares to 328,070 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 65,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon N Y Com (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Analysts await HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 5.94% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HCI’s profit will be $9.12M for 9.43 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by HCI Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 205.71% EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13,650 shares to 39,650 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 147,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,700 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).