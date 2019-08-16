As Hca Holdings (HCA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Its Position; Maryland Capital Management Increased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Declined

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 12,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 16,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 404,343 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,002 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 31,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 1.60M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Johnson & Johnson, Dividend King With Steady Growing Defensive Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares to 13,740 shares, valued at $16.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inco by 6,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,280 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Act Mang Comm Fd by 22,704 shares to 60,606 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 15,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,094 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

