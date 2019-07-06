As Hca Holdings (HCA) Stock Price Declined, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Increased by Dnb Asset Management As

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 16,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 1.08M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 234.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 394,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05B, up from 167,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 12 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Paloma Mngmt has 5,200 shares. The California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & invested in 306,273 shares or 0.15% of the stock. New York-based Rudman Errol M has invested 5.54% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% or 454 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc has 73,938 shares. Brinker has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 302,984 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 255 shares.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $828.12 million for 14.02 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $442,302 were sold by Morrow J William on Wednesday, January 30. Whalen Kathleen M sold 200 shares worth $27,896. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 37,500 shares valued at $5.24M was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,984 shares to 40,405 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 19,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 610 shares to 11,868 shares, valued at $1.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 156,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,564 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.