As Hca Holdings (HCA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Trimmed Its Position by $480,720; Rockland Trust Co Holds Holding in Independent Bk Mass (INDB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 12,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 16,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 830,349 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 29,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 613,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.54 million, up from 583,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 42,439 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55 are held by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Citigroup holds 0% or 23,625 shares. Victory Management Inc stated it has 724,590 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 90,365 shares. 3,827 are owned by Proshare Limited Liability Corp. 648,060 are owned by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,743 shares. First Mercantile reported 1,125 shares. Diversified Trust has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 22,648 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 2,636 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 15,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,625 shares to 112,139 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 29,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,471 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 307,383 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.18% or 262,466 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 18,100 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Consulta Limited accumulated 3.23% or 250,000 shares. D E Shaw holds 257,899 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 48,929 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 196,117 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin has invested 0.19% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 26,692 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 7,064 shares stake. Optimum Investment reported 145 shares. Smithfield stated it has 1,295 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 420,764 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30,276 shares to 43,083 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.