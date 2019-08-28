As Hca Hldgs (HCA) Shares Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Upped Position; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Towercrest Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $385,749

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Hca Hldgs Inc (HCA) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521.52 million, up from 3,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Hca Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $119.14. About 816,812 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.46. About 14.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech has invested 4.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability reported 5.83 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communication Lc has 27,792 shares. Tealwood Asset accumulated 10,518 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Legal General Public Ltd reported 28.01 million shares. Somerset accumulated 2.59% or 25,907 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 1,522 shares. Fca Tx owns 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,645 shares. Adirondack Trust Com reported 20,424 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Northern Tru owns 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59.28 million shares. Plancorp Limited Liability reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 869 shares. Acg Wealth has 126,993 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 150,000 shares. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or holds 4.59% or 56,158 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,964 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 3.12M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 46,900 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 51,954 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 0.3% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 278,645 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 297 shares. 7,607 are held by Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc holds 0.28% or 16,465 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 7,286 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 35,097 shares. Sun Life Fin owns 454 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 498,517 shares or 7.16% of its portfolio. 5,162 were reported by Greenleaf Trust.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

