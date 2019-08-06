As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose, Sio Capital Management Lifted Stake by $5.12 Million; Valley National Advisers Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Decreased by $826,111

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 88.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 15,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114,000, down from 17,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 15.66M shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 39,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 107,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01M, up from 68,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 1.79M shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 103,754 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 12,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 33,386 shares to 50,800 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,817 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. 263 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17 million on Tuesday, February 12.