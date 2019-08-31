As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.45 Million; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Market Valuation Rose, Highland Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 779,014 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $536.50M for 8.84 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Puerto S A by 106,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

