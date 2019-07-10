As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding by $8.75 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Cut Holding by $940,562 as Share Value Rose

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 216,986 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $26.3 during the last trading session, reaching $2014.6. About 1.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag/London (DTO) by 11,113 shares to 33,153 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Europe Etf (IEV) by 53,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.39 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancorp owns 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,134 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,094 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Reliant Invest Lc stated it has 2,039 shares. Scharf Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 370 shares stake. Choate Invest Advsrs owns 4,274 shares. C V Starr & invested in 1,500 shares or 8.69% of the stock. General American Company reported 18,000 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 1.29% or 2,209 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation reported 76,895 shares. 360 were accumulated by Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Money Lc holds 1,222 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Atika Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 5,295 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 464 shares. Granite Invest Partners Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,898 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Liability invested in 1.72% or 1,253 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 596,770 shares to 9.35 million shares, valued at $303.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 64,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 13.86 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.