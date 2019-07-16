As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Has Cut Its Position by $738,530; American Assets Trust (AAT) Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Upped Its Position

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $140.92. About 1.04 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 105,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 502,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 396,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Assets Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 290,228 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051)

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year's $2.29 per share.

