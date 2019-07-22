As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Declined, Rudman Errol M Trimmed by $2.21 Million Its Position; As Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $10.95 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 96,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.79M, down from 510,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $129.74. About 2.32M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, down from 79,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 1.09 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 14.12 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44M for 18.22 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.