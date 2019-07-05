As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Declined, Healthcor Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $136.91 Million; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Declined, Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,810 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 460,416 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 460,416 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Crop (NYSE:PCG) by 38,683 shares to 249,216 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $828.11M for 13.93 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Aetna Uncertainty Is Keeping CVS Stock Way Undervalued – Investorplace.com” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “2 Health Care Companies to Consider for the 2nd Half of the Year – GuruFocus.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Presents HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 950 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Comerica Bank stated it has 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt has 72,201 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 196,117 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 178,276 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lsv Asset Management has 0.99% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 9,424 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund LP holds 0.83% or 286,951 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sectoral Asset Mngmt, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,316 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Reiner Deborah M had sold 523 shares worth $72,639. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M on Tuesday, February 12. $27,896 worth of stock was sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 589,100 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $49.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 155,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

