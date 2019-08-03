As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Lowered Its Position by $1.89 Million; Holder Wms Partners Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 14,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 498,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.00M, down from 513,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares to 24,723 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc..

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.56 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 28,084 shares. 8,368 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. Shares for $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of stock or 32,944 shares. 263 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate reported 23,414 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ser Automobile Association reported 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt stated it has 6,665 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp, New York-based fund reported 5,520 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability has 75,000 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bbt Lc reported 2,249 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Spark Investment Ltd owns 60,100 shares. Assetmark has 84,070 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.22% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Harris Limited Partnership invested 1.32% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 130,167 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Sa.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Lc reported 667 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Banque Pictet Cie reported 296,198 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0.75% or 343,352 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 93,384 shares. 397 are held by Rosenbaum Jay D. Gradient Investments Ltd Co has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,827 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 1,283 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advsr holds 0.67% or 7,957 shares. Telos Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,085 shares. White Pine Ltd owns 873 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concorde Asset Management Limited Company holds 836 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 143,432 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,383 shares to 80,912 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,508 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).