As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Value Rose, Moon Capital Management Has Trimmed by $246.42 Million Its Holding; Systemax (SYX) Stake Raised by Goodhaven Capital Management Llc

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38B, down from 50,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 38,179 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $11.09 million activity. 32,944 shares valued at $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M. Elcan Patricia F had bought 250 shares worth $31,024.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,500 shares to 56,765 shares, valued at $3.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.