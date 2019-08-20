As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Rose, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed by $4.45 Million Its Stake; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $6.86 Billion

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 66.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 55,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 28,377 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 billion, down from 84,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08 million shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 754,624 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 1,617 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 48,929 were accumulated by Moon Capital Mgmt Lc. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,661 shares. 6,529 were reported by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Group Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 1,094 shares. 5,316 are held by Sectoral Asset Mngmt. Tompkins Corp holds 0.01% or 308 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests accumulated 0% or 170 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.3% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kings Point Cap holds 74,099 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank And has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Crescent Park Mngmt LP has invested 6.55% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (Put) by 1,400 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $993.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Put).