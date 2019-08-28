As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Rose, Holder Intrust Bank Na Decreased Its Position; As Bco Santander Adr (SAN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Decreased by $1.49 Billion Its Stake

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 1.17 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Bco Santander Adr (SAN) by 86.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 320,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 51,520 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.45M, down from 372,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Bco Santander Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 14.13M shares traded or 23.31% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL LEVELS NOT AN ISSUE IN SANTANDER TALK W/ INVESTORS: CEO; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER CHAIRMAN BOTIN SPEAKS AT AGM; 12/04/2018 – Notice of Filing of Securities Class Action Against Santander Securities, LLC and Certain Related Companies; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS FINANCIAL POLICY COMMITTEE SEES SIGNS OF RISING DOMESTIC RISK APPETITE IN MORTGAGE MARKET AT HIGH LOAN-TO-INCOME RATIOS; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES AAA.MX BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO’S PROPOSED CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES; 23/05/2018 – Fitch: Swap Counterparty Change in 2 Santander Transactions Credit-Neutral; 18/05/2018 – NBI BEARINGS EUROPE SA NBIB.MC SAYS SANTANDER SMALL CAPS ESPANA FUND BUYS 5 PCT OF NBI; 29/05/2018 – Santander: Mr Marzluf Will Join on September 1; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER TO PROPOSE PAYING 2019 DIV ENTIRELY IN CASH: BOTIN; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER ON TRACK TO MEET 2018 CET1 FULLY-LOADED TARGET: CEO

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 26,007 shares to 37,910 shares, valued at $5.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 54,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,236 shares, and has risen its stake in India Earnings Fd (EPI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 5,180 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moon Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 48,929 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 11,401 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 54,099 shares stake. Brant Point Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Blackrock has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bokf Na owns 6,276 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cryder Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13.85% or 690,574 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 3.68M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 14.53M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation owns 111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 172 shares. Farmers reported 38,656 shares stake. 48,258 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Communication.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.