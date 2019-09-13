As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Rose, Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; Plancorp Has Lifted Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Stock Value Rose

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 16,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 43,623 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, down from 60,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 811,413 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.30 million for 15.15 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

