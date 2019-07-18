As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Declined, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped by $459,160 Its Holding; Ptc (Put) (PTC) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (PTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 179,746 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 28,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 529,527 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 2,556 shares to 7,957 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,805 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 182,871 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability reported 10,906 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 28,300 shares stake. Petrus Lta invested in 0.05% or 2,010 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 43,286 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 39,551 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 2,883 shares. 15,499 are owned by Wunderlich Managemnt. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 20,962 shares. 1,863 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Bloombergsen Inc stated it has 3.8% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 22,504 shares. Moreover, Parkside Natl Bank And Trust has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of stock. 523 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $72,639 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million was made by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M. Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 125,912 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.2% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 23,885 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce holds 4,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 8,453 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 28,600 shares. Three Peaks Management Ltd Llc accumulated 30,505 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 5,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Natl Insurance Tx holds 0.28% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 58,164 shares. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 3,728 shares or 0% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 232,489 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.47% or 667,700 shares. 40 North Mngmt Limited Co invested 5.26% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).