As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Raised Holding by $94.83 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 561,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.41 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577.90 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 29,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 101,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, up from 72,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 1.77M shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 6.35M shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $33.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $145.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 42,419 shares to 70,281 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

