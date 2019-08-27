As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Decreased by $4.45 Million Its Position; Energy Recovery Com (ERII) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 227,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 111,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 3,172 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 02/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 09/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Energy Recovery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERII); 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY NAMES CHRIS GANNON AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 16/03/2018 – Faurecia Boosts Its Expertise In Energy Recovery Technology With Investment In Enogia; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 22,516 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lindsay Corp Com (NYSE:LNN) by 22,886 shares to 6,890 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,845 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc Com Cl A.