As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose, Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Its Holding; Fairview Capital Investment Management Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 14,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 342,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93 million, up from 328,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 28,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. $3.90M worth of stock was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11. Morrow J William also sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Torres Kathryn A. sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M. STEELE JOHN M had sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72M on Tuesday, February 12. 200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares to 150,556 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,718 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 11,462 shares to 72,911 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 93,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 786,311 shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.