As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose, Holder Proffitt & Goodson Has Increased Stake; Alpha Windward Stake in Cree (CREE) Cut as Valuation Declined

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 96.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 11,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.41 million shares traded or 171.31% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares to 16,496 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund holds 5,310 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 223,375 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 12,601 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 2,436 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel. 3,515 were reported by Hrt Ltd Company. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 2,939 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 11,676 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 11,010 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,780 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 0.1% or 135,286 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Natixis has 497,208 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Condor Management reported 16,497 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital stated it has 4,354 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 1.78M shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,220 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.2% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 698,713 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 79,491 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Prudential Fin Inc reported 0.01% stake. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corp has 30,574 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,711 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 20,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 52,582 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 54,817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 396 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 5,000 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.