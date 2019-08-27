As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose, Consulta LTD Decreased Its Holding by $52.00 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Stake

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 913,018 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 17,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 59,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 76,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 14.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley Inc accumulated 19,702 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,704 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp owns 209 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 328,686 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Jpmorgan Chase Company has 1.07M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability invested in 1.06% or 204,343 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,701 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 53,697 shares. Thompson Management reported 9,800 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc stated it has 0.41% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.17% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Convergence Prns Lc has 0.41% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,540 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Grand Jean Capital Mngmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 31,019 shares to 867,731 shares, valued at $52.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.