As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Rose, Telemus Capital Lowered by $588,640 Its Stake; As Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ubs Oconnor Has Cut by $6.85 Billion Its Holding

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 57.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 4,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 7,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 455,767 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 35,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 94,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11 billion, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $199.55. About 58,520 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 3.22M shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs reported 8,621 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 919,122 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 12,601 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tompkins holds 308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 35,097 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has 93,200 shares. Natixis stated it has 497,208 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 19,994 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.04% or 70,269 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.22% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1.34M shares. Smith Moore & has 2,234 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,000 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

