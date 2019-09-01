As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Rose, Knightsbridge Asset Management Decreased by $4.45 Million Its Stake; Newport Asia Trimmed Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Stock Value Declined

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 779,014 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.41% or 15,499 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 240,335 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,055 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 53,532 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 28,100 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fmr Limited Com has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lyrical Asset Mngmt Lp invested 6.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 224,748 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Hbk Lp reported 118,708 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.03% or 48,258 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 70,269 shares. City Holdg, a West Virginia-based fund reported 31 shares.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Crop (NYSE:PCG) by 38,683 shares to 249,216 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.