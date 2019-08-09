As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Lyrical Asset Management LP Trimmed Position; Visa (V) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Increased Holding by $387,192

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $179.67. About 3.58M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 802,998 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million. $4.63 million worth of stock was sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “HCA misses expectations, shares drop 12% – Nashville Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (NYSE:TEN) by 198,867 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $56.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 245,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 4,557 shares to 1,243 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 10,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,476 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

