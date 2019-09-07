As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $381,555

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.44 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $702.61 million for 14.80 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 11,770 shares to 88,324 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Ltd stated it has 4,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs invested in 64,052 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt accumulated 12.91M shares. City Holdg holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 31 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.65% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc holds 38,227 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 4,354 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 5,494 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 454 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 3.22 million shares. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 25,949 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 40,443 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 52,924 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 3,800 are held by Paradigm Asset Ltd. Redmond Asset Ltd invested 0.66% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Investment Mgmt holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,220 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Co holds 49,378 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B owns 4.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 35,247 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,850 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Birinyi Assoc Inc has 9,450 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1,572 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bb&T invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 363,364 shares. First Trust holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 137,852 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated holds 0.63% or 253,954 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Ltd Liability invested 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Washington holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,940 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 4,514 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 240,084 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Hyman Charles D reported 4.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.