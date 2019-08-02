As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Position; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Price Rose, Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 160.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 12,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, up from 4,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 1.98 million shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 1.58 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $46,852 was made by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28. TRIPODI JOSEPH V also bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 6,150 shares. Bluemar Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.02% or 4,809 shares. Aviva Plc holds 57,037 shares. Greenlight Capital has invested 2.61% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Portolan Cap Management Limited Co invested 0.54% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 128,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 142,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 13,158 shares. Junto Capital Lp owns 350,699 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company owns 953,354 shares. Round Table Ser Lc invested in 0.1% or 5,812 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.29% or 10.96 million shares in its portfolio.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lvmh Moet (LVMUY) by 5,690 shares to 721 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,423 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

