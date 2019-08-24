As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $8.75 Million; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Holds Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 520,017 shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 302,984 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brant Point Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 41,837 shares. Hussman Strategic reported 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,616 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wells Fargo And Co Mn, California-based fund reported 897,025 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 52,924 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 93,200 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,200 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 1.25% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Endurant Mgmt Lp holds 3.1% or 60,075 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 65,004 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Eqis Cap holds 0.07% or 7,003 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 47,397 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 627,934 shares to 8.91M shares, valued at $161.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 114,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 269,690 shares to 415,330 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 68,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,313 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp has 332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 170,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.05% or 65,900 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). State Street holds 1.70 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management invested in 0% or 10,179 shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 34,539 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 302,655 shares. Sit Investment Associates holds 0.02% or 19,750 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 737,068 shares. Jefferies Group Lc owns 47,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 39,938 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 632,730 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 27,402 shares stake.