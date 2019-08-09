As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake; Abrams Capital Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $4.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 164,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 168,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 319,375 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $189.15. About 3.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Rev $11.97B; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKING ITS TERMS & DATA POLICY CLEARER; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares to 9.77M shares, valued at $323.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.05M shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8,100 shares to 42,950 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $15.75 million activity. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17 million was sold by Torres Kathryn A.. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72M worth of stock. $4.63M worth of stock was sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.