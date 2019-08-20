As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Holder Chieftain Capital Management Has Decreased by $94.83 Million Its Holding; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $482,040

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 729,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 3,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 732,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $122.73. About 488,151 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 243,184 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30M, down from 247,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 1.93M shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Us-based fund reported 212,706 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 77,743 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt holds 1% or 68,763 shares. M Securities has invested 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 5,801 were accumulated by Tradition Management Limited Liability. Georgia-based Marco Investment Ltd has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 1.83% or 67,668 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Management Co has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,719 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management stated it has 16,805 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. First National Bank reported 113,020 shares stake. Paradigm Management Ny invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legal General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0.92% or 15.40 million shares in its portfolio.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) by 22,075 shares to 378,176 shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

