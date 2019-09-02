As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Highland Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.97 Million; Carlson Capital LP Lowered Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $1.23 Million as Shares Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 15,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 28,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 43,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 830,349 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 13,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 198,947 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 212,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.78 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 133,500 shares to 298,200 shares, valued at $30.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.07 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24,586 shares to 113,639 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 3,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $719.27M for 14.11 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

