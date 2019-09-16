As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake by $16.87 Million; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $3.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 163,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09M, down from 183,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24 million, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 1.01 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advisors has 500 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 8,608 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Front Barnett Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,700 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 780 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,230 shares stake. St Germain D J Company accumulated 0.21% or 11,777 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 12,194 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.