As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Lifted Its Position by $460,590; Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Position in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.07 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 866,664 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Co holds 905,425 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 75,034 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% or 60 shares. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bogle Invest LP De accumulated 10,128 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Aqr Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 30,659 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,367 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 421 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 267,200 shares. Awm Inv Com reported 286,002 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 405,718 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “US Patent Office Issues New Transplant Patent to CareDx – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Is Up 580% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AlloSure now available for Lung Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.4% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Natixis Advisors LP holds 49,975 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 0.12% or 41,432 shares. Hbk L P, a Texas-based fund reported 118,708 shares. Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 10,024 shares. 84 are owned by Farmers Bancorp. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 71,620 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Blair William & Il reported 2,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement owns 430,137 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Lta reported 2,010 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17 million. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72M.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,035 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).