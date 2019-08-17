As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Rose, Hourglass Capital Cut Holding; Archford Capital Strategies Holds Stake in Cummins Com (CMI)

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 46,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assoc LP stated it has 1.32% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 308,907 shares. 99,171 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Consulta stated it has 250,000 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.79% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Paloma Prns Management holds 0.02% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 53,532 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 457,923 shares. 92,096 are held by Community Tru Investment. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1,924 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 163,500 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Horseman Capital Mgmt holds 8,000 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.1% or 376,630 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,763 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 2,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares to 442,400 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

